Hawks’ Joubert: I recorded Welcome Mhlongo’s plot to have Nxasana removed

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks officer Terence Joubert said he recorded former colonel Welcome Mhlongo's conversation in which he was plotting the ouster of former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana because it sounded dubious.

Joubert told the state capture commission that Mhlongo was allegedly hatching the plot with advocate Nomgcobo Jiba.

He said in the conversation the two were talking about digging up dirt on Nxasana to embarrass him and get him fired.

Mhlongo's legal team attempted to have his testimony postponed again but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the application.

He is expected to testify after Joubert who explained how he was able to record.

“As soon as I had these, I obviously had to wait for an opportunity for when he was turned away from me in order for me to take away my recorder from the drawer that I had it in and stick it under the newspaper that was on the table,” Joubert said.

