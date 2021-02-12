Golden Arrow looking at panic buttons, drop safes to address bus robberies

The Golden Arrow Bus Company said that it was in discussion with the City of Cape Town and the provincial government to renew a three-year contract with law enforcement.

CAPE TOWN - Panic buttons, drop safes, cameras and more security personnel are among plans to address robberies on buses in Cape Town.

The scourge has been growing in recent weeks.

Authorities and the Golden Arrow Bus Company are working together to address the criminality.

The operator said that it was waiting for the final draft of the contract and signatures by city management.

Another anti-theft measure involves installing drop safes in buses.

Golden Arrow said that stats showed that 57% of recent robberies had been directed at the bus driver's cash takings only.

It said that other bus companies had reduced robberies by up to 99% through the use of drop safes and it would therefore form part of a multi-pronged approach.

The deployment of security personnel to assist with stop and search operations on selected routes was another measure that was being looked at, as well as the fitment of specialised security cameras on buses, which the company said was already being piloted.

Another measure entails the introduction of panic buttons that can be linked to a GPS system and monitored by all mobile city law enforcement units.

Golden Arrow said that the design process was already under way, but was being slowed down by the complexity of linking private and government systems.

