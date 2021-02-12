Gift of the Givers help Kuruman residents with relief aid after heavy rains

Over the past few weeks, the small town in the Northern Cape experienced its worst floods since 1974.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers has given Kuruman residents relief aid after heavy rains in the region.

More than 800 families in and around Kuruman have received much-needed aid.

Founder and CEO of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “The Gift of the Givers has been very fortunate to secure a helicopter from Nicky Oppenheimer to air the supplies from Kuruman main town into villages that have been affected by the floods and the rains from last week and need urgent. People are desperate, hungry and need food supplies.”

