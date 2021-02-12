Gauteng schools ready to welcome pupils on Monday, says Lesufi

The opening of schools was pushed back by two weeks to deal with the rising coronavirus cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said the province was ready to welcome pupils for the start of the 2021 academic calendar on Monday.

The Gauteng command council is currently giving an update on COVID-19 in the province.

#GPCommandCouncil Lesufi says about 2400 pupils in grade 1 and 8 still need to placed in the province. The Education MEC has appealed to parents to accept alternative schools as most institutions have reached their full capacity. TK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2021

Lesufi said that everyone in the sector was satisfied that the provinces have met health and safety protocols.

“We are not only ready, but I think we have made all possible preparations to ensure that everyone that is in the education space gives us the go-ahead. I am proud to declare that we met with all the principals and got the green light to open schools on Monday.”

