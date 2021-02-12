Gauteng to launch vaccine roll-out at Steve Biko, Charlotte Maxeke hospitals

The healthcare institutions are part of the province’s 224 public vaccination sites.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it will launch the roll-out of South Africa’s vaccination programme at the Steve Biko and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospitals.

This was announced during the Gauteng command council’s briefing earlier on Friday where Premier David Makhura and his team gave details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the vaccination rollout.

South Africa halted the start of its immunisation campaign after a study showed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine it had received showed little efficiency in relation to a new, widespread variant.

The government has now turned to the Johnson & Johnson formula, of which it has secured nine million doses.

The first consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is set to arrive next week.

However, with no clear date of when the vaccine programme will begin or how many vaccines each province will receive, Gauteng’s acting COO for health Nomsa Mmope said the province was on standby.

“We are ready as Gauteng to roll out the vaccination plan and we will be able to launch the programme once we are told of the date of commencement. We have vaccination experience and we’ve learnt lessons and those lessons came in handy in preparing for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.”

Mmope said sites where vaccinations would be done, including public and private hospitals, pharmacies and clinics, has all been cleared.

“They are compliant, they have space to accommodate the vaccines for phase one and also for temperature monitoring, there are cooler boxes for moving vaccines.”

On the issue of vaccine security, Mmpoe said various contingency plans had been put in place.

“There will be stored in the pharmacy which has security fitted with alarm systems with our own internal Gauteng security to ensure that the vaccines are safe.”

The provincial government has vowed that residents will be vaccinated despite a delay in its immunisation plan after the country switched vaccines at the eleventh hour.

RISK OF THIRD, FOURTH WAVE REMAINS HIGH

However, the Gauteng command council said the risk of a third wave of COVID-19 infections remained, warning it could be even more damaging than the previous two waves which had hit the province.

The provincial advisory committee's doctor Mary Kawonga said while Gauteng had shown a consistent downward trend in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks, a third COVID-19 resurgence was still a possibility.

“So, even though what we are presenting is positive news in that we are in a better position that we were two weeks ago, reduced risk is not the same as no risk.

"So, the risk of a third surge and fourth surge still remains, susceptibility to infection remains high in the population. The research shows that there might be immunity to new variants and so on.”

Gauteng has the third-highest number of active cases with 6,990 infections.

