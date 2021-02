GALLERY: Devastation as fire ravages 7 stores in Brakpan

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Ekurhuleni Emergency Services were on scene in Brakpan, Gauteng, after a fire ravaged seven shops in the early parts of Friday morning. Shop owners looked on as firefighters doused the blaze, unfortunately leaving little to salvage. A nearby building was also affected. It is still unclear how the fire started.