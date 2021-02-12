Free State farmers: Ramaphosa has no clear plan for agriculture sector

Vice president for Free State Agriculture, Tommie Esterhuyse, said there were no clear indications from the president on property rights.

CAPE TOWN - Free State Agriculture said it was disappointed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, saying the president had no clear plans for the agricultural sector for 2021 and beyond.

The organisation said not enough was being done to protect farmers owners in the country.

Vice president for Free State Agriculture, Tommie Esterhuyse, said there were no clear indications from the president on property rights.

“What we experience at grass-roots level is not the same as what is said. And one of the main things that worries us is our property rights with regards to expropriation without compensation.”

Esterhyse added that government's broad-based black-economic empowerment policies were costing the country billions of rands.

