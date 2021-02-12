Eskom assures SA Koeberg meets safety standards, confirms fire at Kendal plant

It said that the structural integrity of the plant was regularly tested and the latest results showed that Koeberg met safety standards.

JOHANNESBURG - While the country waits to find out if we'll have uninterrupted electricity this weekend, Eskom has confirmed that a fire broke out at its Kendal power station earlier on Friday.

The utility said that one of its conveyor belts caught fire.

The blaze was extinguished and the conveyor belt has already been replaced.

The utility said that the station was now operating as usual.

South Africans had to put up with level three load shedding earlier this week due to breakdowns at Eskom's aging power stations.

@SABCNews @eNCA Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 12, 2021

Eskom has also sent out a statement this morning assuring the public that its Koeberg nuclear plant was capable of withstanding any accidents.

It said that the structural integrity of the plant was regularly tested and the latest results showed that Koeberg met safety standards.

