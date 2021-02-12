Eish-kom! Ramaphosa signals possible hike in electricity tariffs

Eskom estimated that, without additional capacity, there would be an electricity supply shortfall of between 4,000 and 6,000 megawatts over the next five years -

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled a possible rise in electricity tariffs as the nation's energy situation takes centre stage.

Speaking in his annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa reported back on efforts to streamline Eskom's business model and boost its generation capacity.

The remarks came as the utility’s operational weaknesses made themselves evident just a day after stage three load shedding.

The nation's been living through another batch of rolling blackouts this week, but President Ramaphosa that maintains Eskom was making strides.

"Eskom is making substantial progress with its intensive maintenance and operational excellence programmes to improve the reliability of its coal fleet."

The utility's restructuring was also progressing, with three separate entities emerging for generation, transmission and distribution.

“This will lay the foundations for an efficient, modern and competitive energy system.”

But efficient modern systems cost money and they take time to build.

Government was reviewing proposals that would require a review of the tariffs and measures to resolve the problem of municipal debt.

Eskom estimated that, without additional capacity, there will be an electricity supply shortfall of between 4,000 and 6,000 megawatts over the next five years – that means, unless they can bring new sources of power online, rolling blackouts will be with us for a long time.

Government will now be initiating the procurement of an additional 11,800 megawatts of power from renewable energy, natural gas, battery storage, and coal stations in line with the Integrated Resource Plan 2019.

