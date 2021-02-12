Disgruntled NW ANC members want NEC to reinstate Mahumapelo’s PEC

Supra Mahumapelo and four others successfully challenged their disbandment and subsequently won an enforcement order, but settled for a political solution, which saw an interim provincial committee being appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West have written to the party’s secretary general asking for the party to implement a 2018 court decision for Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial executive committee (PEC) to be reinstated.

Mahumapelo and four others successfully challenged their disbandment and subsequently won an enforcement order, but settled for a political solution, which saw an interim provincial committee being appointed.

Attempts by the ANC to quell factional battles, which also led to the hashtag ‘Supra Must Fall’ campaign, have failed to unite the party in the platinum-rich province.

One of the applicants, Papa Jood, has written to Ace Magashule, calling on the party to adhere to a court order.

Jood is also hoping the matter will be discussed when the national executive committee meets this weekend.

This comes as disbanded regions in the province are seeking legal recourse in order to get reinstated.

Some have described ongoing tensions across parts of the ANC as continuing Nasrec factional battles stemming from the party’s 2017 conference which saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected as party president.

Jood, who was part of the court battle to overturn a decision by the NEC to disband the provincial structure led by Mahumapelo, said the party in the North West had never recovered from the consequences of that conference.

“We are saying it’s now over 24 months and they are not saying anything. There are also other letters we wrote to them back then.”

He told Eyewitness News they had been waiting on the ANC to make right on a court order to reinstate the charismatic Mahumapelo and his executive.

Jood said Mahumapelo’s PEC had to return to fix the organisation in the province.

“There is totally no ANC in the North West, hence we feel strongly that the former PEC should come back.”

He said they were giving the NEC seven days to rectify the matter or they would return to the courts.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.