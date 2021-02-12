Business welcomes govt commitment to infrastructure investment

The President referenced the R100 billion infrastructure fund in his address on Thursday night, saying it's now in full operation, and funding projects like the rehabilitation of major highways.

JOHANNESBURG – Business has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s continued commitment to infrastructure investment as it is a catalyst for growth and job creation.

Business remains concerned about implementation, but it's hopeful government was at least on the right track with its focus on infrastructure development.

The president referenced the R100 billion infrastructure fund in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, saying it's now in full operation, and funding projects like the rehabilitation of major highways.

The Black Business Council’s head Sandile Zungu said that this was encouraging.

“We definitely like the focus on infrastructure because it is going to have a multiplier effect on the rest of the economy and employment especially for the low skilled.”

There was also praise for the emphasis placed on agriculture, a labour-intensive sector.

Business agrees with the president that if correctly nurtured it could stimulate economic growth as witnessed with the citrus boom.

