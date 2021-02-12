Bail for MEC Gomba, 11 others accused of fraud related to Mandela’s memorial

The accused, one of whom is Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, face charges relating to corruption, money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 11 others have been released on bail after they briefly appeared in the East London Magistrates on Friday morning.

They’ve been implicated in the misappropriation of funds meant for the late former President Nelson Mandela’s memorial service.

The accused were released on condition that they surrendered their passports to the investigating officer; didn’t commit any other offence while on bail; didn’t communicate with witnesses; and report to the investigating officer by phone every Sunday.

NPA national spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The suspects were granted bail and the matter was postponed to 5 March 2021 in order for the defence to obtain copies of the docket and the standing accused to be apprehended and appear in court. This matter is coming back to the roll after it was withdrawn in 2019 in order for the investigation to tighten up the loose ends and add more charges.”

