ANC accused of rushing public participation in land reform process

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has been accused of rushing the public participation process on land expropriation without compensation and has been warned it could spell disaster for the economy.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee to amend the Constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation on Friday met for the first time this year.

Members are considering submissions made during public hearings.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said should Section 25 of the Constitution be amended and passed, it would spell disaster for the country’s economy.

Annelie Lotriet, the chairperson of the DA parliamentary caucus, said they would object to plans by the ad hoc committee to invalidate the public participation process by not giving committee members enough time to consider written submissions from South Africans.

Doctor Thulisile Ganyaza-Twalo, committee content advisor, read out some of the public submissions contained in the committee’s report.

“Another matter was that the change to the Constitution will cause damage to the economy and one other submission said life involves trade-offs and one cannot remove property rights.”

Lotriet said the DA would not allow the committee to railroad it into a rubber-stamping exercise.

Parties will now revert to their caucuses to consider the report.

