ACDP’s Meshoe expected Ramaphosa apology over AstraZeneca vaccine saga

JOHANNESBURG – The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)’s Kenneth Meshoe has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to apologise over the acquisition of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meshoe was reacting to the State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying that the president often had good ideas but failed when it came to implementation.

Ramaphosa gave a brief overview of the country’s approach to the much-needed vaccines, indicating that 80,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson were due to land in the country next week.

A million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country at the beginning of the month and government was now trying to work out how best to use them in the wake of the efficacy study.

Meshoe said that he was disappointed that the president didn't take responsibility.

“We unsure whether that money is going to be thrown down the drain, or whether they are going to recover that money. We expected him to at least say something like that.”

