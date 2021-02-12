7 shops destroyed in Brakpan fire, 8 residential flats suffer damage

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning and spread to several shops, leaving many business owners with nothing to salvage.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Services has confirmed that seven shops have burned down to the ground, while eight residential flats have been affected by a blaze that broke out in Brakpan.

Firefighters are still on the scene dampening the buildings before police officers move in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Three firetrucks are currently stationed here while firefighters work in pairs, dousing the smouldering wood and debris.

#BrakpanBlaze Eyewitnesses say the fire broke out in one shop just after 4am this morning. pic.twitter.com/XVrCzcEkbd EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2021

#BrakpanBlaze Shop-owners say they have lost all their stock. One man says he bought new stock just yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lGI7Cr01nE EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2021

The emergency service's William Ntladi said that firefighters managed to contain the blaze early enough.

"When we arrived, the shops were well alight. We believe there wasn't anybody [inside], the shops were not open by that time, so we can't tell what the actual cause of the fire is. That still needs to be investigated."

Those who have lost everything in the fire are sitting on the pavement on the opposite side of the street, drinking tea to calm them down.

Many are too angry and distraught to speak about the devastation.

