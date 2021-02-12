237 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 2,488 new infections recorded

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that 237 more people had died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

Over the past day, 2,488 new infections were picked, bringing South Africa's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,485,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 92,8%, with almost 1,378,000 people having recuperated so.

As announced by the President of SA today the number of #COVID19 cases is 1 484 900 with 2 488 new cases identified.Regrettably, 237 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 47 382.Our recoveries now stand at 1 377 980, representing a recovery rate of 92,8% pic.twitter.com/hLEKYFfRae Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 11, 2021

