237 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 2,488 new infections recorded

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that 237 more people had died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.

Over the past day, 2,488 new infections were picked, bringing South Africa's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,485,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 92,8%, with almost 1,378,000 people having recuperated so.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

