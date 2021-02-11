Zulu, Sisulu visit families of 4 boys who died after falling in hole in Nyanga

Earlier this week, the boys were playing along the N2 highway when tragedy struck.

CAPE TOWN- Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Thursday said her department had asked social workers to help the families of four boys who died in what appears to have been a freak accident in the Nyanga area.

Zulu and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the families.

#Nyanga Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department has activated SASSA to support families of four boys who fell and died in a hole on the N2 highway in Nyanga. KP pic.twitter.com/cwG3BlJFb5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2021

They'll be offered counselling among other services.

“I’ve already activated Sassa from a point of view of supporting the families because they are unemployed, but they do say they sell stuff,” Zulu said.

Zulu wants to know what exactly happened, adding authorities may have been able to avert the tragedy.

“Why is it that something like that had to happen? What are the preventative measures can we put in place and what responsibility is the Western and local government taking because residents say they’ve been waiting for housing.”

Police are investigating.

