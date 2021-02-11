WC sees steady drop in new COVID-19 cases but to first wave levels

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that at present, one in every 10 COVID-19 tests now yielded a positive result.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has recorded a steady drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks.

There, however, still is significant pressure on the province's health system.

Provincial health officials on Thursday gave an update on the pandemic's trajectory in the region.

In the Western Cape, 10,734 people succumbed to the disease, with more than 273,000 have been infected with the coronavirus.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that at present, one in every 10 COVID-19 tests now yielded a positive result.

"Using the seven-day moving average, last week's decline was 36% week-on-week, while admissions and deaths have dropped by 29% and 37% respectively. So, I'll just point out that although it's down, it is still at the levels we were at with the first wave."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.