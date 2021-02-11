WC hospitals see significant spike in trauma cases after booze sales ban lifted

Provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that despite a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases being recorded, there was still significant pressure on the health system.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a huge spike in trauma cases presenting at Western Cape hospitals.

A week before advanced level 3 lockdown rules were relaxed, officials recorded an average of 41 trauma cases per day.

This shot up to about 77 daily cases for the week after a ban on the sale of liquor was lifted.

Authorities said that data was obtained from Tygerberg, Groote Schuur hospitals, George Regional Hospital, Mitchells Plain District Hospital and the Heideveld Emergency Centre.

"When we lifted [the alcohol sales ban], one week later the maximum cases shot up 100%, so it's 155 on the weekend past, and that is on Sunday the 7th. So, there's been a significant increase in trauma one week within the lifting of the alcohol restrictions."

