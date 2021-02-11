SACP, Cosatu call on Ramaphosa to deliver sincere Sona that will inspire hope

This evening will be Ramaphosa's fifth Sona which sets the tone for government's programme of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Transformation appears to remain a key issue for the African National Congress (ANC)'s alliance partners, with President Cyril Ramaphosa being asked to deliver an audacious and sincere State of the Nation Address (Sona) that will inspire hope through compelling state-led interventions.

Ramaphosa will deliver this speech as the country's economy continues to struggle and in the midst of a pandemic, which has resulted in the traditional fanfare of the event being abandoned.

The ANC's alliance partners have echoed its sentiment, calling for vaccines to top Ramaphosa's agenda on Thursday evening.

This as both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) share their laundry lists of areas the president must focus on.

For the party, while there has been consensus on several issues, it’s concerned that South Africa remains an unequal country.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said they also wanted more on agricultural expansion and the fight against corruption.

“It is important for the president to remain firm in its fight against corruption.”

Cosatu said there was no need for new plans, and that Ramaphosa must give more details and time frames on already existing ones.

Its spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the trade union federation had some concerns about government's approach to austerity measures.

“So, if government has problems with resolving issues, it means that workers are also struggling to keep up with the cost of living.”

Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7 pm.

