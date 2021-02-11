Ramaphosa's Sona mustn't shy away from govt's shortcomings - ANC's Majodina

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina has listed her expectations of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, but she's also said he should pull no punches on what could not be achieved by his government due to the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN – Details on how the government plans to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout, and more information on efforts to rebuild the economy and create jobs – these were some of things African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa is expected to start speaking at 7pm, and his speech will be broadcast live.

Last year's Sona came just before COVID-19 turned government planning upside down.

Majodina said that President Ramaphosa should pull no punches on what could not be achieved.

"There are good stories to tell on the commitments, but even so he must not shy away from shortcomings that we were unable to implement some of the commitments."

Ramaphosa's speech is sure to focus on the vaccine rollout, but efforts to rebuild the economy will also take centre stage.

"How far is the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, what is the clear implementation (plan) and what will be the spin-offs?"

Majodina wanted to hear how many jobs would be created, especially in the infrastructure sector, where labour, government and the private sector were working together.

She expects Ramaphosa to report progress on the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and to also deal with the need to strengthen the capacity of the state.

"We know the challenges that are in local government – what is the plan to give support to local government to be able to deliver, as they are at the coal face of service delivery?"

