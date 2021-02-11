20°C / 22°C
No power cuts today, says Eskom, as generation capacity recovers

The utility has suspended stage three load shedding and said that it had been able to adequately replenish emergency reserves.

Picture: Pexels.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday.

The utility has suspended stage three load shedding and said that it had been able to adequately replenish emergency reserves.

It said that this week's blackouts were necessary after several generating units at its aging power plants broke down this week.

Eskom said that it expected five units to return to service by the weekend.

