New year, old tune – EFF, Saftu sceptical of Ramaphosa’s Sona commitments

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it wanted the president to go back to last year's State of the Nation Address and ensure that he implemented those plans first before committing to new ones.

JOHANNESBURG – There were concerns that government doesn't have the capacity and the skills to implement the plans which will again be outlined for the coming year in President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

With only limited available seats for Members of Parliament (MPs) to attend Thursday night's Sona due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the EFF has opted not to have any representatives in the House but will be following it virtually from home.

The EFF's national chairperson, Veronica Mente, said that she wanted Ramaphosa to ensure that the economy improved, unemployment figures declined and that people had access to land.

“The president has to give a clear plan, starting off from his Sona of last year where he made a list of endless promises; meaning they weren’t commitments; start off with very first thing that is going to ensure that the economy of this country is becoming better.”

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi agreed, saying that government seemed not to have the capacity to make good on their promises made over the decades every year.

“All that the president is going to be speaking about is repeated using different words by himself or any other leader of the ANC – then we are going nowhere. That issue of capacity is a structural problem, without capacity at the government.”

