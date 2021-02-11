Nelson Mandela Foundation: Ramaphosa must use Sona to restore resilience

Thursday evening's event takes place on the 31st anniversary of Madiba's release from prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to restore resilience in the nation.

However, the country faces the stark reality of a stagnant economy, deepening unemployment, while several state-owned enterprises are in distress.

11 February has become a symbol of the struggle for justice, equality, and dignity in South Africa.

Madiba’s values of peace, compassion, and human dignity have been marred by years of corruption, while problems like access to quality education and gender-based violence persist.

The country also faces its biggest enemy yet, the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Luzuko Koti said Ramaphosa must use the opportunity to revive a pandemic-devastated society.

“I really think that this is a very good time for us to look at that moment Madiba walked out of that cell on 11 February 1990 and ask ourselves what is it that we were supposed to have done that was inspired by that moment. This can only be a moment of reflection and to rebuild the nation.”

The foundation said although South Africa was experiencing great difficulty, the country was also full of great possibilities.

