‘My hope is justice will prevail' - Tembisa Hospital CEO on suspension challenge

Mogaladi has served Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the Gauteng Health Department, and ombudsman Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba with papers challenging the decision for his precautionary suspension following a report into the death of Shonisani Lethole.

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer (CEO) Lekopane Mogaladi said justice will prevail as he takes legal steps to overturn his suspension at the Tembisa Hospital.

Mogaladi has served Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the Gauteng Health Department, and ombudsman Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba with papers challenging the decision for his precautionary suspension.

Makgoba released a report last month showing that a patient, Shonisani Lethole, died at the hospital – after he was starved and neglected at the facility.

Makgoba recommended that the department take disciplinary steps against staffers.

The hospital CEO was scathing in describing how there was no reason for the department to proceed with disciplinary action against him.

Mogaladi said Professor Makgoba disregarded evidence and failed to afford him an opportunity to make representations as prescribed by the law.

“I feel the report of the ombudsman made an unfair contribution with regards to the events that unfolded at the hospital. My hope is that justice will prevail, and the court will assist in drafting a true reflection of what transpired.”

He said part of his fight included appealing Makgoba's report, claiming it was riddled with irrational findings.

Mogaladi said he would leave it up to the courts to rule on the matter.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.