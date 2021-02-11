KZN ANC to meet NEC over Zuma’s hostile stance against state capture commission

Former President Jacob Zuma announced last week that the commission should no longer expect any further co-operation from him as he viewed its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as compromised and unjustly targeting him.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said that it would meet with the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and former President Jacob Zuma over his refusal to co-operate with the State Capture Commission and defiance of the Constitutional Court.

The ANC in KZN said that it was of the view that Zuma’s decision went against the values the party championed when it fought for the country’s constitutional democracy.

Mdumiseni Ntuli said the ANC in that province was concerned that Zuma’s actions may result in his arrest and this would devastate the party.

“Sooner than later, the arrest of the former President will soon be appropriated to either the sitting president of the ANC or some of the leaders of the ANC, and when that happens, divisions in the ANC will run deep.”

Ntuli said that the party resolved to support the state capture commission and now was the perfect time for it to reaffirm this position.

“Our view is that all of us who are concerned within and outside of the ANC must call upon the national structures of the ANC to rise to the occasion to make him understand the implications of the position that he has adopted.”

Meanwhile, some branches in eThekwini said that they had started a mass mobilisation movement through which they aimed to persuade the ANC NEC and society at large to back Zuma as he faced his legal battles.

