Job creation must top Ramaphosa’s Sona priority list – Godongwana

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) head of economic transformation, Enoch Gondongwana, has said that job creation has to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second priority as he gets ready to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

Gondongwana said that he expected government to prioritise the vaccine roll-out programme, but that it must also prioritise programmes with higher employment outcomes.

He has told Eyewitness News that while the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla had listed its own priorities, those were aspirational and it would be up to the ANC to chart a way forward for the country.

Public employment programmes that can see jobs being created as some of the country’s assets are serviced were just some of the ways President Ramaphosa and his government could kill two birds with one stone.

Gondogwana said that whatever projects the president announced this evening, job creation had to be at the core.

“To provide public employment programmes or bail out state-owned enterprises, those are policy choices that comrades in government need to make. If you ask me, I would go for the ones that have got massive employment outcomes.”

Gondongwana said that while there were policy positions on how to tackle the country’s embattled state-owned enterprises, it must be understood that the country could not tackle all of its challenges at the same time.

“The dilemma is that a number of people think you can do all of these things at the same time. You can bail out a state-owned enterprise and at the same time not cut this programme. You can’t achieve all of them at the same time.”

He said that people must understand that sacrifices had to be made.

Ramaphosa will deliver his address at 7 pm on Thursday evening.

