IFP’s Buthelezi dismisses 'cruel rumours' that King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi said several false rumours had been circulating that the king's health was being kept a secret while others had suggested that King Zwelithini had passed away.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi has dismissed false" and "cruel" rumours that his royal highness King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.

In a lengthy statement by Buthelezi, who serves as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, he said those close to the king had been inundated with calls following his admission to hospital on Sunday after his glucose levels were unstable.

Buthelezi said while he understood the concerns expressed by the media and the king's subjects, the allegations were irresponsible and had caused unnecessary agony for the royal family.

“One wonders what kind of people would start such cruel rumours that His Majesty has passed when he's most certainly alive. It has inflicted tremendous pain on the royal family and on all those who wish the king of the Zulu nation well. One can hope that those who report the news on official channels would have the discernment to treat such serious matters with facts.”

