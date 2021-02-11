Health Dept records 3,159 new COVID-19 infections, 256 fatalities

These fatalities have pushed our national death toll since the start of the pandemic to 47,145.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and seventy-six more people have died in this country after contracting the coronavirus.

There's also been an increase in the number of daily infections. The Health Department said that 3,159 positive tests were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing our known caseload to 1,482,000.

South Africa's recovery rate has edged up to 92.7%, meaning over 1.3 million people have recuperated so far.

