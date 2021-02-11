‘He made us laugh’ – CT mother of 1 of 4 boys who died in sinkhole in disbelief

CAPE TOWN - The site where four Nyanga boys died after a sandbank caved in has been inspected by Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

On Thursday he also visited the families after the tragedy alongside the N2 highway on Monday.

The bodies of the four boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, had to be dug out by emergency workers.

Emotional mother Landelo Mlaze said she could not believe her son Nqabayethu had passed away.

She said he had dreams of becoming a bus driver and whenever a Golden Arrow bus would pass, he would point to it and say that would be him one day.

Emotional mother Landelo Mlaze said she could not believe her son Nqabayethu had passed away.

She said he had dreams of becoming a bus driver and whenever a Golden Arrow bus would pass, he would point to it and say that would be him one day.

With tears rolling down her face, she said he was a playful and happy boy.

“He was talkative, he made us laugh every time and he was full of dreams.”

Madikizela inspected the site where the incident occurred, and he visited the family.

“As government, collectively, we are going to provide full support. We have already started with counselling to make sure that these families bury their children with dignity and we will also ensure we investigate what happened.”

He added they were undertaking a full investigation and details would be released once the findings were received.

