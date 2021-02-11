Gauteng taxi violence report finds sector controlled by unregulated associations

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has released the report into the underlying conflict, violence and fatalities within the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng has found that the minibus taxi business is controlled by unregulated associations that have become a law unto themselves.

The commission was appointed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in September 2019.

According to the report, the industry is controlled by powerful individuals who resist vacating their positions even when they have been voted out.

Mamabolo said that taxi association had been found to collect money from members daily or weekly which was not accounted for.

"In certain instances, money collected is for the benefit of these executives. The incumbent executives also generally avoid calling for elections that they may be voted out for fear of losing power and money."

