Gauteng ANC's Makhura set to face integrity commission amid PEC faction battles

The party’s provincial executive committee held a meeting on Wednesday and sources said that Makhura - who is also the province’s premier - was told to make good on his willingness to appear before the party structure led by elders.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura will have to subject himself to the provincial commission of inquiry.

This follows a corrected finding by the Special Tribunal Court that his office was implicated in the irregular awarding of tenders in the province’s Health Department.

Previously, the premier himself had been implicated.

Premier Makhura’s detractors have labelled yesterday’s provincial executive committee meeting as a step towards victory.

He’s set to face the ANC’s provincial integrity commission, with some already planning to call for him to step aside.

His case, much like that of former Health MEC Bandile Masuku - who he fired last year - has to do with oversight.

Makhura’s office was implicated in the PPE tender saga by the former CFO of the Gauteng Health Department.

Eyewitness News also understands that some in the PEC meeting brought up the Life Esidimeni tragedy, saying that he was never held responsible.

Some in the party have been calling for his removal, suggesting that MEC Lebogang Maile would be a more suitable replacement.

