Fritz will ask Ipid to probe why SAPS used water cannon on Sassa beneficiaries

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is to request the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigate an incident in Bellville where police used a water cannon on a group of grant beneficiaries.

People, among them senior citizens who'd been queuing Outside Social Security Agency offices in January, were left drenched.

Police were apparently trying to force them to socially distance.

The incident sparked outrage.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu happened to be at the facility on that day meeting with Sassa officials.

The Community Safety Department’s Cayla Murray said: “Minister Fritz will request that Ipid investigates and provide clarity on who requested the deployment of SAPS POP’s unit, which resources were mobilised and why it was necessary to deploy the resources used, including the water cannon.”

