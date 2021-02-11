EFF's Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault trial moved to 2 June

Floyd Shivambu is charged with allegedly having assaulted Media24 multimedia journalist Adrian de Kock in the Parliamentary precinct in 2018 and was captured on camera.

CAPE TOWN - The assault case against the Economic Freedom Fighter's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, has been postponed to June for trial.

Shivambu was charged with assault after an altercation with him and Media24 multimedia journalist Adrian de Kock in the parliamentary precinct in 2018 was captured on camera.

De Kock was waiting with other journalists outside the building where Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing was taking place.

De Kock apparently asked Shivambu if he wanted to comment and took pictures of him when the incident occurred.

The matter was initially set down for trial for on Thursday, 11 February in the Cape Town Magistrates Court, but will resume on 2 June.

