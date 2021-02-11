Disenchanted SA youth want less Sona promises as economic, pandemic woes weigh

These 31-year-old South Africans are hopeful that President Cyril Ramaphosa will provide an update on progress rather than making yet more promises.

JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, some young South Africans say that he faces an unenviable task of treading the line between promises and reality.

All eyes will be on the president as he delivers the much anticipated 2021 Sona, with many South Africans keen to hear what he has to say about the implementation of long-awaited structural economic reforms and how the government plans to revive a pandemic-devastated society.

South Africa is celebrating the 31st anniversary of former President Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, a moment in our history that signalled that freedom was finally at hand.

However, some South Africans born in 1990 suggest that freedom is now just a perception as the country faces the stark reality of a stagnant economy, a deepening unemployment rate, while several state-owned enterprises are in distress.

The country has also encountered its biggest enemy yet – the coronavirus pandemic.

Abigail Javier said that Madiba’s values of peace, compassion and human dignity had been marred by years of corruption.

"I think there has been some progress made in some of the promises made in State of the Nation but it's so minimal, could you really call it progress, especially when you look at the last decade. There's so much corruption that is coming to light."

Thapelo Moropane said that many like him were confronted by rising living costs and were unable to realise their potential.

Refilwe Pitjeng admits that South Africa has made significant progress in reducing poverty since it transitioned into a democracy, but the country remains unequal, while problems like access to quality education and gender-based violence persist.

"I'm so tired of tired of hearing the same thing every year, most of the time it doesn't feel like he's speaking to me and my peers."

These 31-year-old South Africans are hopeful that the president will provide an update on progress rather than making yet more promises.

