DBE encourages parents to report schools demanding registration fees

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is encouraging parents to report schools that demand registration fees as a pre-condition to enrol their children.

With public schools set to re-open next week after the start of the new school year was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department said it has been inundated with calls from parents whose children couldn't be registered because they couldn't afford an upfront payment.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this practice was unlawful and warned parents to be cautious and report schools demanding a fee to place pupils.

“We are saying that it is not lawful, it is illegal. There is no fee that should be paid for a child to be registered at a school. We are cautioning those schools that are doing this to refrain from doing it, but parents also have a responsibility to report this to the department.”

