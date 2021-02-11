DA declares Sona a make or break for Ramaphosa, while EFF has zero expectations

The country's main opposition party has painted a picture of a country in crisis, slamming the president's 2020 Sona for delivering lofty ideas which were void of action.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has declared Thursday evening's State of the Nation Address (Sona) a make or break for President Cyril Ramaphosa, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insist there was nothing worth expecting from his address.

Ramaphosa will deliver his Sona at 7 pm and he is expected to shed light on some of government's major plans for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, job creation and social cohesion.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africa was a country facing three major issues. He listed COVID-19, the state of the economy and some of the jaw-dropping revelations coming from the commission of inquiry into state capture as ongoing crises.

During his party’s take on the Sona, he called for the president to deal with three Vs; vaults, vaccines and violations which relate to electricity, COVID-19 inoculations and corruption.

Steenhuisen said proper strategies were required: “We want a plan on the restructuring of the economy, the reform agenda, breaking up state control and giving back people power, their lives and their futures.”

Meanwhile, the EFF said it had no expectations.

National spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said this would mean being stuck in a riddle of madness.

“We asked them to get us vaccines and he came back with glycerin.”

The president will deliver his Sona from Parliament at 7pm.

