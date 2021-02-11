CT police arrest more suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case

On Wednesday, eight more suspects were apprehended and five others, including a Sea Point police officer, the day before.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made yet another breakthrough in a criminal underworld investigation, which has resulted in further arrests linked to the 2017 murder of the suspected international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

They're charged along with controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

A co-accused, Steven Williams, who was the suspected leader of the 27s gang, was shot dead in Kraaifontein last week.

The Hawks said that the eight accused who were nabbed yesterday had already appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court and were granted R5,000 bail each.

They were arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks, along with Crime Intelligence.

They face charges in connection with the murder of Brian Wainstein - dubbed the Steroid King - who was shot dead at his Constantia home in August 2017, in front of his partner and their child.

They are now accused, along with the five men arrested the previous day, as well as Lifman and Booysen, who're also all out on bail.

The case resumes on 12 May.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the arrests are a huge victory in the fight against organised crime.

