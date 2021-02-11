Court rules Hawks' decision to arrest Norma Mngoma unlawful

The estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to Gigaba's friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the decision to execute an arrest warrant against Norma Mngoma was unlawful.

The estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria relating to the damage of a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to Gigaba's friend.

She argued that her arrest by the Hawks was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate, bully and to gain unlawful access to her devices.

Mngoma claimed that prior to her arrest, the Hawks seized all her gadgets and then later allegedly deleted messages, images and data from them.

The court has also ordered that all Mngoma's devices be returned to her.

"I make the following order; the application is granted on an urgent basis. The decision of the fourth respondent to apply for the warrant of arrest of the applicant is unlawful."

