CAF to decide on Champions League match between Wydad and Kaizer Chiefs

The game was scheduled for Saturday, 13 February 2021 but was called off on Wednesday as the South African club have not been given permission to enter Morocco.

JOHANNESBURG - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed they were working on arranging a new date for Kaizer Chiefs canceled CAF Champions’ League group stage match against Wydad Athletic Club.

In a correspondence sent to the SA Football Association (Safa) by Competition Division manager, Ahmed Salem, CAF said they “will communicate the updated decision in due time".

On Wednesday, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation sent a letter to CAF’s Clubs Committee, informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th, in Casablanca, for the first round of the African Champions League, due to health and safety-related to the recent developments of COVID-19.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match or hold it in another country if this is not possible.

That announcement came after a day of frustration for Chiefs who confirmed that with just hours until their departure to the North African country, they had not been issued with visas to Morocco.

They further added that “after all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not been issued with visas required for entry into Morocco for their maiden CAF group stage match against Wydad Athletic.

The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and SAFA have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter.”

