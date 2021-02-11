Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster by another month

The previous extension only made provision for the coronavirus lockdown until next week but it will now last until at least 15 March.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster by another month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had wanted the president to first submit the extension of the state of disaster to Parliament to be reviewed and approved.

It said that South Africans were tired of accepting without question and debate the national government’s decisions on how to curb the pandemic.

