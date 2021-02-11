Brimming over: DWS set to open sluice gates at overflowing Vaal Dam

The department said it needed to urgently release water due to river flows from the upper Vaal, which now sits at over 100% capacity, rapidly filling up the dam.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s expected the Department of Water and Sanitation will open several sluice gates at the Vaal Dam on Thursday after water levels exceeded 100% capacity.

Recent heavy rains in the province have resulted in a spike in dam levels in the country's largest water system.

The Vaal Dam was sitting below 29% capacity just three months ago.

The department said that it needed to urgently release water due to river flows from the upper Vaal rapidly filling up the dam.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “…so that we can accommodate what is expected to come from the rains that are expected in the next while. This activity will take place this morning at the Vaal Dam, and we are expecting that by 12pm we will have at least three gates open.”

