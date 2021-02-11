ANC KZN appeals to NEC to help make Zuma comply with state capture commission

The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli said on his part, Jacob Zuma agreed to meet with the NEC but indicated that he would also defy the NEC if he did not agree with it.

DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it had made an appeal to the party's national executive committee (NEC) to help it make former President Jacob Zuma understand the implications of his refusal to cooperate with the State Capture Commission and defiance of the Constitutional Court.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said Zuma's decision would have devastating consequences for the party and the country as it went against values championed by the party when it fought for the liberation of this country.

Ntuli said he met with Zuma last Wednesday to raise the provincial executive committee's discomfort with his decision to defy the court.

“We’re worried about the future of our country. We’re convinced the future of South Africa is deeply intertwined with the ANC. If the ANC doesn’t perform well, South Africa will turn into something we don’t know.”

Ntuli said on his part, Zuma agreed to meet with the NEC but indicated that he would also defy the NEC if he did not agree with it.

