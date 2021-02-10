Woman & 3 boys accused of murdering Parow man to apply for bail

Jamie-Lee Moses (21) and her three co-accused, aged between 15 and 17, appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman and teenage boys accused of murdering a Parow man are expected to apply for bail later this month.

They were taken into custody more than two weeks ago in connection with Vincent Bartes's murder at his Welgelegen home.

The State alleges the four accused tortured Bartes, who was burnt with boiling water and was stabbed several times.

His attackers then fled in his vehicle.

The four accused were arrested in Mitchells Plain a day after his vehicle was found abandoned in the area.

Moses is being held at Pollsmoor Prison, while her co-accused - who are minors - are being kept at places of safety.

Reports suggest Moses was known to the deceased.

Their bail application is scheduled for 23 February.

