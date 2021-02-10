Tshwane sees a 'significant drop' in active COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, the city recorded 105 new daily cases bringing the total number of active cases to 1,865.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it had recorded a significant drop in active COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours, the city recorded 105 new daily cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,865.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the drop in cases was an indication that significant progress had been made in reducing the spread of the virus.

The city, which is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Gauteng, said the second surge of COVID-19 infections in Tshwane was much more severe than the previous one experienced in July.

Williams said despite the continued decline in the number of new daily cases, residents must remain cautious and vigilant at all times.

Mayoral spokesperson Jordan Griffiths said: “Our recovery rate is going strong at 96%, however, it is important that residents continue to abide by the relevant lockdown restrictions.”

