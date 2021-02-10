SIU clears KZN education dept of alleged misconduct on water tanks procurement

Following a lengthy investigation into the awarding of service providers for COVID-19 essentials, the SIU found there was no wrongdoing on the part of the department in the procurement and delivery of water tanks to schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has cleared the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education of alleged misconduct on the procurement of water tanks.

Following a lengthy investigation into the awarding of service providers for COVID-19 essentials, the SIU found there was no wrongdoing on the part of the department in the procurement and delivery of water tanks to schools.

The department came under fire last year after social media posts claimed it purchased water tanks at a cost of R170,000 each, which were sourced to ensure schools had proper facilities to combat COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he welcomed the findings of the report, which he describes as a morale booster for the credible employees who had been under severe strain and attack since the surfacing of the allegations.

“There were a number of allegations, which surfaced from social media that these tanks had been bought at exorbitant, inflated prices. There was a continued attack on the department based on these allegations. Fortunately enough, we have now been exonerated by the SIU who are therefore also closing their investigations.”

