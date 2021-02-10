SACP calls for alliance movement to sort out internal problems

Speaking at the memorial service in honour of the late Rebecca Kotane, the SACP's Solly Mapaila warned many revolutions like theirs have reached a point of stagnation and need to be rejuvenated.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has warned against outside forces bringing division and defocusing the alliance movement.

The party's Solly Mapaila was speaking during a virtual memorial in honour of the late Rebecca Kotane.

He told alliance members that it was time to sort out the internal problems in the movement.

He praised the late struggle veteran, calling her a true revolutionary while warning that many revolutions like theirs had reached a point of stagnation and needed to be rejuvenated.

Mapaila said that the movement needed to be united in order to heal.

“Comrades, a divided house will lead no one, nor shall it be followed by anyone. We must sort out internal problems in our movement, and not allow outside forces to bring in divisions and defocus us.”

