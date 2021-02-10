SACP blames DA for deaths of 4 children in sinkhole collapse along N2 in Nyanga

The children had been playing along the N2 highway in Nyanga, when the sand caved in around them. Their bodies were later recovered by emergency teams.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has hit out at the Democratic Alliance (DA), blaming the opposition party for this week's sandbank tragedy in the Cape Town that claimed the lives of four children.

The children had been playing along the N2 highway in Nyanga, when the sand caved in around them.

Their bodies were later recovered by emergency teams.

In a statement, the SACP said that it wanted to tell the grieving parents that their children died this way because of a lack of recreational facilities in working-class communities.

The party said that it was a known fact that boys and girls played in muddy storm-water along the N2 and played soccer on the edge of a busy freeway.

It said that the incident was not a coincidence but a direct consequence of a system that continued with apartheid spatial planning, which it said was advanced by the DA government in the city.

The SACp's Siyabonga Mgolombane said that the City of Cape Town should take responsibility.

"Firstly, they have to admit that it's their mandate to ensure that the rights of the children are protected and make sure that they also assist the families, go through this peiod together with them, and if possible, assist the families to bury the kids."

The EFF in the Western Cape also called on the City of Cape Town to take full responsibility for the death of the four young children.

The party said that it was disgusted by the cold response from Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, who commented that there were enough play parks in Nyanga.

"It is disingenuous of him to say that there are enough playgrounds when he knows very well that in the black and coloured areas, they basically, as government, have long neglected these areas, hence they remain underdeveloped."

The EFF said that the life of the children could have been spared if the city had fixed the sand dune hole when they were alerted to the danger it was posing to children by a concerned resident on 15 October 2019.

"The City of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape government were alerted to this danger but they did nothing about it. We also call on the City of Cape Town to take full responsibility because if they had acted, they would have prevented this from happening."

Meanwhile, Plato has expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the sandbank collapse.

Plato said that counselling had been offered to the family members of the victims.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

