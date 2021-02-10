SA Music Awards receive highest entries in 26 years

Even in a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of entries this year is the highest since they were first held in 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - This year's edition the South Africa Music Awards is already making history even before nominees have been announced.

Even in a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of entries this year is the highest since they were first held in 1994.

According to IOL, a total of 1,163 entries have been received so far.

With the newly added category Best Amapiano Album earning an impressive 63 entries.

The list of nominated artists will be made public in April.

