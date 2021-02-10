Probability of more load shedding remains high, warns Eskom

The utility implemented stage 3 rolling blackouts from 1 pm on Wednesday and is expected to last until 6 am on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said the outlook for the power system remained unpredictable, therefore, the probability of more load shedding was high.



Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power generation system remained severely constrained due to the breakdown of several units.

He said technicians were working around the clock to ensure that the units were brought back online.



“Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes. This morning, a generation unit at three power stations failed to return to power.”

